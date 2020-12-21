https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531162-far-right-protesters-storm-oregon-capitol-calling-for-end-of-covid-19

Right-wing protesters in Oregon swarmed the state capitol early Monday calling for an end to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions and the resignation of the state’s Democratic governor.

Video of the incident obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) showed police in riot gear clashing with protesters, who were described by the news service as being armed with bear mace and some firearms. Protesters could be heard calling for the removal of Gov. Kate BrownKate BrownOregon governor calls special legislative session to consider COVID-19, wildfire aid Oregon governor urges hosts to ‘uninvite’ guests Say ‘no thanks’ to Thanksgiving mandates MORE as well as repeating the phrase “enemies of the state.”

Protesters demanding to be allowed into the Capitol for the session are squaring off w dozens of Salem officers and state police. Now chanting “arrest Kate Brown.” #orleg #orpol pic.twitter.com/rRC7E5oLX4 — Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) December 21, 2020

Oregon State Police did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill regarding how many arrests were made at the scene, where police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered protesters to disperse, or whether any officers involved were injured.

“OSP encourage people to exercise their first amendment rights, but it must be done lawfully. If you commit a crime you will be subject to arrest,” the department said on Twitter.

OSP & @SalemPoliceDept responded to activities at the Oregon State Capitol https://t.co/w1WUn0cgNa OSP encourage people to exercise their first amendment rights, but it must be done lawfully. If you commit a crime you will be subject to arrest. pic.twitter.com/j10TFbSsQ6 — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) December 21, 2020

OPB reporters identified the protesters as members of Patriot Prayer, a local right-wing organization that regularly stages armed demonstrations in the Portland area. Photos of the conclusion of the demonstration indicated that at least two members of the group were arrested after refusing to leave the scene.

A clash between members of Patriot Prayer and anti-Trump demonstrators earlier this year left one member of the group dead.

