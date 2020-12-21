https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anthony-fauci-alex-azar-moderna-nih/2020/12/21/id/1002603

The country’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and several other top health officials will receive the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, Politico reports.

Three people familiar with the planning told the outlet, Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins, and frontline healthcare workers are scheduled to receive doses of Moderna’s vaccine at an event at NIH on Tuesday morning.

As of Friday, NIH had not received any vaccines. The agency played a big part in developing the Moderna vaccine, which received approval for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration Friday night. Researchers worked with the drugmaker to develop and test the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received a federal allocation of Pfizer’s vaccine last week, according to Politico.

Two people said NIH had not been formally allocated its own shipments. The sources said the shots used during the event might come from Walter Reed Medical Center. According to Politico, NIH officials have spent days negotiating with Maryland officials to receive some of its allocation.

Fauci has publicly stated he was willing and eager to get the vaccine.

