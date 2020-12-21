https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iran-biden-trump-iran/2020/12/21/id/1002636

The United States likely will rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran under President-elect Joe Biden, former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax TV.

“Yeah, I’m afraid that’s probably the case,” Fleitz told host Grant Stinchfield on Monday’s Stinchfield.

“The Biden team is saying, ‘Well, we’ll rejoin the deal when Iran’s in full compliance. Now they’re saying, ‘We’ll rejoin the deal thinking that Iran can comply down the road.'”

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal under former President Barack Obama included the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, and Russia. It placed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in May 2018 claiming it failed to curtail Iran’s missile program and its influence in the region.

Fleitz, a former CIA analyst and current president/CEO of The Center of Security Policy, said President-elect Biden needs to understand that things have changed in Iran since he was Obama’s vice president.

“Iran will not rejoin the deal until we drop the billions of dollars in sanctions placed on Iran by President Trump,” Fleitz said. “And if the U.S. does that, it’s going to be a huge windfall Iran will spend on terrorism, its missile and nuclear and programs, meddling in the region. We saw this happen in 2016 after the nuclear deal was fully implemented.

“My hope is that Biden is going to rethink that because Iran is so much more dangerous now than when he was vice president. I’m very worried about what Biden’s going to do.”

