Earlier today, Joe Biden received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine:

President-elect Joe Biden receives first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital in Delaware. https://t.co/nPzjT87DIx pic.twitter.com/Z57Df1oOlx — ABC News (@ABC) December 21, 2020

The vaccine was developed under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, and Biden and Harris have themselves in the past done their part to spread a bit of skepticism about taking it. That said, Harris lauded Biden today for solid leadership when it comes to the vaccine:

This is what leadership looks like. https://t.co/k0aAoTJZES — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 22, 2020

It is? Did she say that after VP Mike Pence got the vaccine on television last week?

This the same vaccine developed under the Trump administration you said you would be very skeptical of? — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) December 22, 2020

That would be the same one! Earlier this year Harris wouldn’t say if she’d take a vaccine developed while Trump’s president because she doesn’t trust him — now Joe Biden’s the epitome of a leader for getting the shot.

She has no shame. https://t.co/fHmFNs5KxY — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 22, 2020

If getting a shot that was delivered to his arm in world record time by the guy he’s shamelessly blaming for 300K deaths from a virus Joe plans to control with masks when 95% of the country is already wearing masks is leadership, then yes, this is what it looks like. Revel in it. https://t.co/qavYeAeono — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 22, 2020

Yeah, something like that.

Did you thank President Trump for Operation Warp Speed yet? — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) December 22, 2020

Leadership was the administration that created Operation Warp Speed to get the vaccine out in record time. Leadership is not rolling up your sleeve and getting a shot. — Gregg 🐺 (@occhipig) December 22, 2020

Leadership is President Trump for warp speed Vaccine for Biden… — Ray M (@Charles55444441) December 22, 2020

