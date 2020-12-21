https://www.oann.com/france-sticking-to-red-lines-as-brexit-talks-continue-govt-spokesman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=france-sticking-to-red-lines-as-brexit-talks-continue-govt-spokesman

December 21, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – France is sticking to its “red lines”, such as the right to fish in British waters, as Brexit talks continue between the United Kingdom and the European Union, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.

Talks on reaching a deal on future relations have been largely hamstrung over two issues – the EU’s fishing rights in British waters and creating a so-called level playing field ensuring fair competition rules for businesses on both sides.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

The post France sticking to ‘red lines’ as Brexit talks continue – govt spokesman first appeared on One America News Network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

