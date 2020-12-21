https://www.oann.com/frances-macron-still-displays-covid-19-symptoms-govt-spokesman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=frances-macron-still-displays-covid-19-symptoms-govt-spokesman

December 21, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron was still displaying some coronavirus symptoms but his overall condition was stable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Monday.

Macron, 43, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has gone into quarantine at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson)

