President Trump has a record of being right about claims he has made against Democrats, so he should be believed when he contends the 2020 presidential election was stolen, contends Franklin Graham.

After all, when Trump said he was spied on by the Barack Obama administration, he was right, the evangelical leader wrote Monday on Facebook.

And when he said there was no collusion with Russia, he was right.

“When President Trump says that this election has been rigged or stolen, I tend to believe him. He has a track record of being right. Pray for President Trump, pray for Joe Biden, and pray for our nation—that we will get through this, and for God’s will be done,” Graham said.

The fight over the 2020 election continues as some members of Congress vow to challenge the Electoral College count when it comes to before them Jan. 6. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has compiled a comprehensive report to back the Trump campaign’s claim of “theft by a thousand cuts,” identifying six major dimensions of alleged election irregularities across the six states: “outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, Equal Protection Clause violations, voting machine irregularities and significant statistical anomalies.”

Graham, the CEO of both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, noted that in 2016, Trump “told the American people that the government was spying on him.”

“The media said that he was paranoid. The Obama administration and the Democrats said that this was an absolute lie and that Donald Trump was not fit to be president, only for us to find out later that the U.S. government did spy on Donald Trump, and what he had said was in fact true,” Graham said.

“Then we spent the next two years with the president under investigation for collusion with the Russians. The president said there was no collusion, but night after night, the media and the Democrats said there was collusion. After an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, it turned out to be false—there was no collusion. President Trump was right again.

“Then the Democrats impeached him over a phone call. The president has been maligned, falsely accused, and attacked on every front since before the election in 2016,” he said.

