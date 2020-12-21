https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/21/future-transportation-secretary-pete-buttigieg-says-we-must-put-millions-of-new-electric-cars-on-the-road/

Is the government going to subsidize electric cars for all of us or does that go into the next $900 billion stimulus bill? Joe Biden’s pick to head the Department of Transportation is bullish on electric vehicles and wants to see millions of them on the road, along with a nationwide grid of charging stations so you can actually get where you’re going. It’s all in the name of halting climate change, though.

To meet the climate crisis, we must put millions of new electric vehicles on America’s roads. It’s time to build public charging infrastructure powered by clean energy and make it available in all parts of this country. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 21, 2020

First, you have to produce enough clean energy, then you can power the public charging infrastructure, and then everyone can hop in their new electric cars.

Who wants to tell him https://t.co/pivcPZ1Mf8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 22, 2020

I will. How does he think we get our electricity — Sue Aten (@sue_aten) December 22, 2020

When do we start building the new coal plants to supply the juice? — Bill Galway (@billgalway) December 22, 2020

Where is all of that extra electricity going to come from — Dennis Polyblank (@dpoly1) December 22, 2020

Honest to God, where do they think electricity comes from? The magical voltage fairy? — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) December 22, 2020

It’ll create a huge market for very long extension cords… Sure fire growth industry — Charles Bradley Todd (@cbradleytodd) December 22, 2020

Great, a whole fleet of coal burners. — Heeere’s Dr. Jonny (@jonsgardner) December 22, 2020

The kid from McKinsey wants coal powered cars. — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) December 22, 2020

He still thinks the whole country is just a large South Bend. — STEVEN (@louie513) December 22, 2020

Small time mayor; grandiose plans. — Hoss (@LivingFreeorDie) December 22, 2020

This is a man whose city’s entire public transit system is 66 gas powered buses 🤪 — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) December 22, 2020

Let’s let him keep pretending…it’s precious… — DrLuciw77🤓🤓🤓 (@luciw77) December 22, 2020

Sounds like a guy who should be in charge of our transportation…. — CEvans🇺🇸 (@CynthiaMEvans) December 22, 2020

Is @PeteButtigieg going to pay for all the electric vehicles he wants to put in the roads? — DanRaischSr (@DanRx33) December 22, 2020

California can’t keep the lights on now, it will be awesome when they all have electric cars and no electricity. No thanks, I’ll stick with things that actually work. — Kev (@Kevgenus) December 22, 2020

His qualifications are he proposed to his husband in an airport. So there is that. — racingrl24 (@racingrl24) December 22, 2020

If you just trash gas cars for the sake of adding electric you add all the emissions of making the new cars. The only way clean power will charge the cars is with solar, wind, hydro and nuclear plants which will need to be phased in with the car replacements. — Fred Kardel (@island_golfer) December 22, 2020

And liberals will never go for new nuclear power plants because they saw “The China Syndrome” back in 1979.

Just have everyone strap a windmill on their car, dufus. https://t.co/KgIUTWfQlY — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 22, 2020

Let’s see.

1. Califonia shutting off the power all the time.

2. California brown-outs

3. Plug in millions of cars and watch the power grid blow up. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) December 22, 2020

And when 10,000,000 people come home and plug that car in, the transformers will blow and the grid will be overwhelmed. — President elect Wolverine65 (@DWPatrick831) December 22, 2020

And while he’s at it maybe he and Joe can put a little pressure on China to stop polluting the world and allowing viruses to destroy everyone — Tim Ormsby (@TimOrmsby) December 22, 2020

