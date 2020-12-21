https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/21/future-transportation-secretary-pete-buttigieg-says-we-must-put-millions-of-new-electric-cars-on-the-road/

Is the government going to subsidize electric cars for all of us or does that go into the next $900 billion stimulus bill? Joe Biden’s pick to head the Department of Transportation is bullish on electric vehicles and wants to see millions of them on the road, along with a nationwide grid of charging stations so you can actually get where you’re going. It’s all in the name of halting climate change, though.

First, you have to produce enough clean energy, then you can power the public charging infrastructure, and then everyone can hop in their new electric cars.

And liberals will never go for new nuclear power plants because they saw “The China Syndrome” back in 1979.

