A majority of Americans approve of how Joe Biden is handling the presidential transition, according to a new poll.

A Gallup poll released Monday shows that nearly two-thirds of American adults approve of Biden’s presidential transition approach ahead of Inauguration Day, even though a majority people are feeling down on the direction of the country.

Poll results show:

65% of Americans approve of Biden’s presidential transition.

39% of Americans approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing, which is down 7% from before the election.

15% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing, which is the lowest of the 116th Congress.

16% of Americans are currently satisfied with the direction of the country, marking the second consecutive month that satisfaction has dropped.

While a majority of Americans approve of how Biden is approaching the presidential transition, Republicans are critical. Ninety-six percent of Democrats and 67% of independents say they back how the transition is being handled by Biden, but only 23% of Republicans say they approve of the transition.

According to Gallup, Biden’s transition approval rating is similar to the ratings notched by Bill Clinton in 1992 and George W. Bush in 2001. His rating is less than Barack Obama’s in 2008, but higher than Trump’s in 2016.

The poll surveyed 1,018 adults Dec. 1-17. The margin of error is ±4 percentage points.

