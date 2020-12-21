https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgia-gop-rep-hice-reports-white-house-meeting-pres-trump-v-p-pence-vows-object-jan-6-states-electors/

President Trump met at the White House Monday afternoon with several Republican Congressmen to discuss the contested presidential election. Among them was Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia who said he will object to Georgia’s electors when Congress convenes on January 6 to review and decide whether to accept the votes of the Electoral College for president and vice president.

“Big meeting today with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, the President’s legal team, @freedomcaucus and other Members of Congress. I will lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan 6. The courts refuse to hear the President’s legal case. We’re going to make sure the People can!”

The meeting is notable not just for Hice’s vow to contest the electors, but also for the reported presence of Vice President Mike Pence who has not been previously reported to be a participant in the meetings about the contested election.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had tweeted earlier about the meeting, “Several members of Congress just finished a meeting in the Oval Office with President @realDonaldTrump, preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud. Stay tuned.”

Several members of Congress just finished a meeting in the Oval Office with President @realDonaldTrump, preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud. Stay tuned. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) December 21, 2020

Politico’s Jake Sherman reported he saw GOP Congressmen at the White House Monday afternoon but apparently missed Hice. Those he saw were, Rep. Mo Brooks (AL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL), Rep. Jim Jordan (OH), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep. Scott Perry (PA), Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX) and

Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor-Greene (GA).

Taylor-Greene posted a video report on the meeting:

.@realdonaldtrump deserves his day in court, AND we are definitely going to give him his day in Congress. We have a rapidly growing group of House Members and Senators. Jan 6 challenge is on. 🇺🇸 Call your Rep: 202-225-3121 Call your Senators: 202-224-3121#FightForTrump! pic.twitter.com/O9YvytKlrS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 21, 2020

Also spotted at the White House Monday was attorney Sidney Powell, reported the N.Y. Times’ Maggie Haberman, “Four people briefed on events said Sidney Powell was back at the White House again today, for third time in four days.”

Four people briefed on events said Sidney Powell was back at the White House again today, for third time in four days. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 21, 2020

Haberman noted that Powell seems to have Trump’s ear, “Some folks around the president (not Rudy) keep wanting to pretend the president is playing a game/is just enjoying watching a fight in front of his desk, but that phase ended a few weeks ago. Powell and folks like her have his ear.”

Some folks around the president (not Rudy) keep wanting to pretend the president is playing a game/is just enjoying watching a fight in front of his desk, but that phase ended a few weeks ago. Powell and folks like her have his ear. https://t.co/450siUSYQ1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 22, 2020

Georgia state Senator William T. Ligon recently issued a report on the state’s election based on a December 3 hearing that featured massive evidence of election fraud and irregularities. Ligon’s executive summary report said the election results are “untrustworthy”. The report called on the Georgia legislature to rescind certification of the election and to consider appointing new electors.

“The November 3, 2020 General Election (the “Election”) was chaotic and any reported results must be viewed as untrustworthy.”

“The Legislature should carefully consider its obligations under the U.S. Constitution. If a majority of the General Assembly concurs with the findings of this report, the certification of the Election should be rescinded and the General Assembly should act to determine the proper Electors to be certified to the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential race. Since time is of the essence, the Chairman and Senators who concur with this report recommend that the leadership of the General Assembly and the Governor immediately convene to allow further consideration by the entire General Assembly.”

