There’s evidence that workers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on the night of the election engaged in “coordinated illegal activities” that were sufficient to change the outcome, contend Georiga state senators in a report.

“The events at the State Farm Arena are particularly disturbing because they demonstrated intent on the part of election workers to exclude the public from viewing the counting of ballots, an intentional disregard for the law,” said the report from the state Senate’s Election Law Study Subcommittee.

The senators, the Epoch Times reported, charged that the “number of votes that could have been counted in that length of time was sufficient to change the results of the presidential election and the senatorial contests.”

“Furthermore, there appears to be coordinated illegal activities by election workers themselves who purposely placed fraudulent ballots into the final election totals,” the lawmakers said in the report, issued Thursday.

The chairman of the subcommittee that produced the report, William Ligon, a Republican, said it has not been formally approved by either the subcommittee or the committee.

According to surveillance footage and sworn statements from witnesses, election workers stopped counting ballots at about 10:30 p.m. on Election Day but resumed after observers and media left.

A surveillance video viewed at a hearing held by the Georgia State Senate earlier this month shows poll workers being told to go home while several remained behind. When the ones who remain are alone, they pull out black cases of ballots from beneath a table and begin counting the votes.

The Epoch Times noted that Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling – who has accused Trump of “inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence” – has acknowledged there was an 82-minute period on election night when no monitor was present. Raffensperger’s office has blamed media and observers for leaving after the announcement that counting had ceased for the night.

A spokesman for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger criticized the report, contending it “makes rash conclusions based on a one-sided presentation of conspiracy theories, poorly assembled data and conjecture.”

“Of the many courts that have reviewed this same jumble of misinformation, none have found one shred of it to be credible,” the spokesman said in an email to the Epoch Times. “It is disappointing that the members of the study committee let their political allegiance cloud their judgment when dispassionate analysis by the courts have determined the allegations to be nonsense.”

Last week, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro released a comprehensive report to back the Trump campaign’s claim of election “theft by a thousand cuts.” Navarro identified six major dimensions of alleged election irregularities across six states, including Georgia: “outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, Equal Protection Clause violations, voting machine irregularities and significant statistical anomalies.”

The state senators’ report argued a “great deal of testimony supported evidence of a coordinated effort to prevent a transparent process of observing the counting of ballots during the absentee ballot opening period and on election night. Witnesses testified to hostility to Republican poll workers during the recount – directional signage was unavailable, doors were locked, and Republican poll watchers were sent home early or given menial assignments.”

“Monitors throughout the state were often kept at an unreasonably long distance – some social distancing was understandable, but monitors were blocked from having the visual ability to see what was written on the ballots or to have any meaningful way to check the counting or to double-check that what was counted was actually assigned to the right candidate,” the report said.

