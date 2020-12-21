https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/christmas-week-storm-followed-arctic-blast

Last Friday, following the wicked snowstorm that dumped feet of snow across the Northeast, we raised the question about another potential snowstorm for Christmas week.

As of Monday morning, the odds of another winter storm are increasing for around Christmas as a western system will move eastward across the country Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather models are currently suggesting snow across the central Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, with rain from the Great Lakes down to the Gulf Coast.

“By Thursday, this system could bring snow to the Great Lakes and heavy rain to much of the East Coast,” said CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

By Christmas Day, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic could see snow. Weather models indicate that snow could be seen overnight Thursday into Friday morning as far south as Atlanta.

For more on this developing weather event, meteorologists at BAMWX have produced a 3 to 7-day impact weather outlook that certainly shows possible accumulating snow for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, though snow appears to be more inland with rain near the coast.

Here is where the models are suggesting Christmas Eve snow.

Quite the west shift in the new 12Z UKMET for #Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/V00dlSfjoA — BAMWX (@bamwxcom) December 20, 2020

“Here is a look at what 103 computer model ensembles say for the chance of 1″+ of snow for Christmas. The odds of snow are holding steady but the risk of a bigger snow is on the lower side for now. Ive also uploaded the 75th percentile from the latest blend of models,” said BAMWX.

Other weather models show the probabilities of more than one inch of snow for Christmas.

Between Friday and Sunday, the Northeast will receive a shot of Arctic Air.

Heating degree days for US-Lower 48 is also expected to surge late this week. A clear indication of energy demand to heat homes or businesses will rise as temperatures dip.

We’re coming into that period of the year where cold weather will result in increased energy demand.

This is more bad news for restaurants struggling to survive with outdoor dining.

