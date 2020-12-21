https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/gop-congressman-elect-announces-will-challenge-electoral-college-votes/

Congressman-Elect Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) announced that he will be contesting the election on January 6th, 2020 when the electoral votes will be counted in a joint session of Congress.

Here is the tweet:

The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic. Attempts to subvert the Constitutional authority of state legislatures to conduct elections strikes at the very heart of representative government. I choose to stand in the breach, to fight for us. https://t.co/qmgG8o7qtF — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) December 21, 2020

Here’s video of Cawthorn’s announcement:

At Turning Point USA conference, Representative-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) carries on with the delusion: “On January 6th … I will be contesting the election.” pic.twitter.com/fY6wJYuCYp — The Recount (@therecount) December 21, 2020

Cawthorn will join House Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Mo Brooks (R-AL) who have also announced they will contest the election on the 6th.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on this:

Rep. Matt Gaetz announced that he will be challenging the electoral college votes during the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6 when votes are counted. Rep. Gaetz made the promise during his speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit. “So on January 6, I’m joining with the fighters in the Congress and we are going to object to electors from states that didn’t run clean elections,” Gaetz said. Gaetz joins Rep. Mo Brooks, who previously announced that he will be objecting to the electoral college votes. Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville is also said to be joining the effort. “I had a chance to speak to coach Tuberville just moments ago and he says we are done running plays from the establishment’s losing playbook and it’s time to fight,” Gaetz said.

UPDATE: This just in from Congressman Jody Hice:

Big meeting today with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, the President’s legal team, @freedomcaucus and other Members of Congress. I will lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan 6. The courts refuse to hear the President’s legal case. We’re going to make sure the People can! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 22, 2020

