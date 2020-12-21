As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

During a briefing today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo touted his expectation that Santa will be “very good” to him, seeing as how hard he’s worked this year.

“So, healthy holiday,” Cuomo said. “And I’m gonna have a great one. Santa’s going to be very good to me, I can tell, I’ve worked hard this year, social distance, wear a mask. Be smart, be smart.”

As part of his hard work this year, Cuomo demanded that thousands of people in the service industry be out out of work only two weeks before Christmas. This was because the restaurant industry caused 1.4 percent of the spread of coronavirus in New York City.

Most of the spread of the virus, 74 percent, is as a result of private gatherings in people’s homes. Cuomo has emphasized that people should not get together for the holidays, though he himself planned to gather with people with whom he does not reside at Thanksgiving.

Cuomo won an International Emmy for his daily coronavirus briefings, and perhaps he feels that Santa has been tuning in and will reward him just like the celebrities have.

Cuomo was also responsible for thousands of deaths of the elderly nursing homes due to his failed policy of returning COVID-positive persons back into care homes while they were still recovering, and contagious.



