https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/california-gavin-newsom-quarantine/2020/12/21/id/1002548

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is quarantining for 10 days after one of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

According to a representative, Newsom tested negative for COVID-19 but will follow state public health guidelines and enter quarantine as a precaution. The representative added that other staff members in the governor’s office who had exposure to the infected person will quarantine despite testing negative.

The state is under a stay-at-home order in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. According to the newspaper, the state averaged more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week. In Southern California, bed availability in intensive care units remained at 0%. According to state data, 16,843 people are hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Newsom and his family quarantined last month after his children were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus twice.

