Just to set up a timeline, it was 2015 when then-Gov. Nikki Haley ordered the Confederate flag flying on the State House grounds in South Carolina taken down, which is the first we remember of Confederate imagery becoming a front-page national issue. (CNN even put up one of its famous countdown clocks.) It took until August 2017 for Rep. Nancy Pelosi to issue a statement calling on then-Speaker Paul Ryan to remove all of the Confederate statues from the Capitol Building.

“The Confederate statues in the halls of Congress have always been reprehensible,” Pelosi wrote, adding that if Republicans were serious about rejecting white supremacy, they’d do it right away. Seeing as Pelosi’s been in Congress since the late ’80s, it’s funny she’d wait until 2017 to declare that the statues had always been reprehensible. It wasn’t until this summer when she had the potraits of former speakers who were Confederates taken down (failing to mention that they were all Democrats).

Now it’s closing in on 2021, and Gov. Ralph Northam of all people is pleased to announced that Virginia’s statue of General Robert E. Lee has been removed from the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking of images of inclusion …

Apparently it’s going into a museum where it can be placed in the proper context.

