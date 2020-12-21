https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/12/21/guess-happened-pricey-nyc-private-school-issued-antiracism-manifesto/
About The Author
Related Posts
Minneapolis City Council members warn their plans to dismantle the police are threatened by 'rank and file' officers
December 16, 2020
Another riot was declared in Portland last night
August 5, 2020
LA next? Police shooting prompts BLM demonstrations in Los Angeles
September 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy