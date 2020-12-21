https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/no-fauci-will-not-cancel-christmas/

This can’t be a mistake. No one can be this dumb. No one can be this clueless. Not even Democrats. Not even moronic Democratic governors. Not even nanny-state government bureaucrats like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci just asked Americans to cancel Christmas. He said, “… it’s just one of those things you’re going to have to accept.” He reported he would not even allow his own three daughters to come home for Christmas this year. He wants all Americans to “painfully” isolate. He says he and his wife will be spending the holiday alone.

I have a message for Dr Fauci: “First, not just no. HELL NO. This is America. This is a free country. If we want to celebrate Christmas, we will. If we want to go to church, we will. If we want to spend the holidays with our children, we will. We’re adults. We make our own decisions. This isn’t a nanny state. It’s not the Soviet Union. It’s not Nazi Germany. We don’t need government bureaucrats telling us what to do, how to live our lives or how to spend the holidays.

“Second, you’re a typical Ivy League egghead. You’re too smart for your own good. You have IQ but clearly no emotional intelligence. And certainly no common sense.

“Third, how can I say this nicely? SCREW YOU. I love my family. I love my children. I love Christmas. I don’t know you. I don’t owe you. And I don’t answer to you.”

Fauci and his crowd of moronic Democratic governors are control freaks. But no one is listening, certainly not conservatives, not Trump deplorables, not patriots and not Christians. We love Christmas. We love our families. And no one is taking that away from us. Not in America.

As a matter of fact, if you tell Americans not to do something, the odds are we’re going to do it, even if we weren’t planning to do it in the first place.

We’re not a nation of order takers. Didn’t we already make this case with the king of England? He wanted to add a few cents of tax to our tea. We decided to fight a war instead of paying those few cents. Thousands died. We defeated the world’s most powerful army. We chased the British out of our country forever.

Keep in mind that was over tea, not Christmas. We like tea, but we love Christmas. So, good luck with your stupid recommendation. No one is canceling Christmas.

The thing is, I love my family. My four kids are all home for Christmas. I’ve waited one year to have all four kids under my roof. Celebrating holidays with your children is what life is all about. I’d rather risk the astronomically low risk of death from COVID-19 and see my children for Christmas than risk the misery, loneliness and depression that comes from isolation and lockdowns.

That’s the missing ingredient Fauci doesn’t get. American patriots like me love running our businesses. We love God. We love family. We love Christmas. And we love freedom and personal responsibility. All of that is so important to us we’d rather risk illness, or a tiny risk of death, than close our businesses, stop working, give up our freedom or cancel holidays with our families.

We also understand this is ridiculous hysteria and a dramatic overreaction. This isn’t Ebola. COVID-19 doesn’t have a 90% death rate. This disease is the flu. It has a survival rate of 99.6%. If you’re relatively young and healthy, your odds of dying are virtually ZERO.

We also understand the death count has been greatly exaggerated. We know that the number of deaths in 2020 is in the exact same range as that of 2019 and 2018 and every other year in the past decade. We know that deaths from cancer, heart disease and even the flu and pneumonia are dramatically down. Even gunshot murder victims and car accident deaths are being classified as COVID deaths across this country.

This is a highly contagious flu pandemic. That much is true. But the response of Fauci, moronic Democratic governors, government bureaucrats and the liberal media has been off-the-charts hysterical and greatly exaggerated. Some might classify this response as fraud.

No one could be this stupid. Unless it’s all part of a plan. More about that plan in a future column.

Here’s some advice to Fauci and his Democratic pals: This is America. We’re a nation of rebels, mavericks and independent thinkers. And we’re a nation of risk-takers. That’s what makes us the greatest nation in world history. We face risk with courage.

So, next time, shut up and keep your opinions to yourself. Unless you’re looking for the same treatment as the king of England.

