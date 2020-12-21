https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/21/hemingway-corporate-media-never-covered-attorney-general-bill-barr-fairly/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway railed against legacy media’s discriminatory treatment of Attorney General William Barr on Fox News Sunday as the nation’s chief Justice Department official prepares to retire this week.

“The mainstream media, which is not really mainstream at all, it’s really far-left Democratic partisan activists, did a horrible job covering Attorney General Barr throughout the time that he was attorney general,” Hemingway said. “The constantly claimed things that were not true about how he was handling the Trump administration.”

Hemingway continued, outlining Barr’s character as a stalwart figure increasingly rare to come by in the D.C. beltway.

“He is someone who is very straightforward, very clear about what he believes, very much cares about the integrity of the Justice Department, and did that no matter who liked it and who didn’t like it,”

Hemingway noted. “He was important, perhaps one of the only adults in Washington D.C. in the last four years, and the media did not admit how much they got it wrong.”

Hemingway gave exception to the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, singling out Kimberley Strassel, the author of the paper’s “Potomac Watch” column, for standing out among the larger media ecosystem in offering fair coverage of the Barr Justice Department.

