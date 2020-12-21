https://noqreport.com/2020/12/21/heres-what-needs-to-happen-before-november-6th-for-president-trump-to-win/

There has been a lot of buzz and an equal amount of confusion surrounding members of the House and Senate objecting to electoral votes in contested states when they hold a joint session of Congress on January 6th. Many have pointed to Vice President Mike Pence magically stepping in, but he will not. This comes down to one event happening between now and then for this election to get corrected.

Let’s start by clarifying the process. The two chambers meet on January 6th to officially count the sealed votes from electors. Currently, former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead. But it isn’t official until Congress certifies the votes, and a handful of lawmakers have said they will object to the counting of votes in certain states they believe the President actually won.

Rampant voter fraud has already been demonstrated through clear evidence in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and a couple of other states that are currently not truly being contested. The challenge is that it’s not enough to sway the right people. While 40% of Americans believe the election was stolen, there has not been enough coverage of the issues by mainstream media to establish a definitive mandate from the people. And therein lies the key. We need, as I’ve referred to before, a “MOAB” – Mother Of All Bombshells.

We’ll get to that momentarily. Let’s continue with the process. If at least one Congressman and one Senator object to a state’s electors, the chambers each hold two hours of debate before voting whether to include the state’s electors or not. Even with the current evidence available, the House is guaranteed to allow the electoral votes to count. As for the Senate, it seems that feckless Republican Establishment types like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not vote in favor of excluding the votes, and that’s if the GOP retains control. If they do not, it’s dead in the water.

This may all sound hopeless, but here’s the thing. The reason I’ve been adamant about my optimism that President Trump will prevail in the end is because I believe the MOAB is coming. Whether it’s the forensic audits we’ve been calling for of voting machines similar to what was produced in Antrim County, Michigan, or if it’s the SolarWinds servers we believe were seized by law enforcement last week that contain data sent by Dominion, or if it’s something we haven’t anticipated at all, I believe it will come before January 6th.

An immediate, rapid, comprehensive forensic audit must be performed on all Nevada voting machines. We need to see what was changed and by whom. This is one of the bombshells that's being missed by most, even Trump supporters. h/t @jbinnall @iheartmindy https://t.co/Rcq4nfvpSp — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 20, 2020

I’ve often referred to the story of Gideon in the Book of Judges. In it, God allowed the army of the Israelites to dwindle from 32,000 down to 300, and impossibly small army with which to take on the Midianites. He did this so there was zero doubt that victory did not come through the machinations or fortitude of men but through His divine intervention. As we watch many of our conservative peers lose all hope and prepare to suffer through a Biden-Harris administration, the similarities are striking. If God wills a miraculous and righteous victory for President Trump, it should be seen as a clear miracle. And if He does not, then we still must have faith in His plan.

But there’s a less supernatural reason I’m still so confident. We have the truth on our side. Mainstream media, Big Tech, the Democratic Party, and the Republican Establishment are working against us. Throw in China, George Soros, Iran, and whoever else is meddling in our elections and it may seem hopeless once again. But with the truth that we know and the American spirit that deplores the type of subversion we’re seeing unfold before our eyes, I like our chances. THIS is why we continue to hammer the facts of the issue on a daily basis at NOQ Report. Patriots need to be aware as we hope and pray for the MOAB to drop.

If January 6th comes and goes without the bombshell we’ll need, then all is not quite lost. Though many have lost any remaining trust in the judiciary system, a MOAB can still do its work with them up until January 20th, Inauguration Day. If the truth comes out and it’s a blockbuster that even the Democrats’ information proxies are unable to hide, the Supreme Court can step in. If getting the bombshell to drop between now and November 6th should be considered a miracle, then having it drop for the Supreme Court before January 20th would be even more profound.

Some will say we’ve already seen bombshells to no avail. The Georgia video was extremely compelling and yet was “debunked” by mainstream media partisan hacks. The aforementioned Antrim County report was huge, yet 97% of America probably has no idea it even exists. The evidence in multiple lawsuits is striking, yet no courts seem willing to hear them. The left’s suppression of news has been extraordinary; if I were an unaffected bystander and not an active participant fighting this coup attempt, I’d actually be impressed by how well they’ve been able to diffuse and dismantle the truth. But instead of being impressed, I’m actually quite disgusted.

It would have been nice to hit the “easy button” and have the true results of President Trump’s landslide victory yield a clear win on election night, but 2020 has been anything but easy. There’s a silver lining to all this, assuming President Trump is victorious in the end. We have seen the enemy fully exposed. Some have been known for a while, but now we can add Fox News, McConnell, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the Washington Examiner, the Department of Justice, and dozens of other entities and individuals to the list of swamp creatures we must take down. And that must occur regardless of the outcome of the election. Now that the enemy is out in the open, we have an opportunity to replace or remove them.

We need a bombshell so big that mainstream media and Big Tech will look like hacks to everyone, even Democrats, if they suppress it. We need this in the next 15 days, or within two weeks after that. I believe it will happen, and President Trump will begin his second term then.

