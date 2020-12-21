https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/higher-ever-pandemic-fertilizes-record-pot-sales-colorado/

(COURTHOUSE NEWS) — DENVER — During the pandemic, Colorado’s gone to pot.

Between January and October, the Colorado Department of Revenue reported the state marijuana industry sold $1.8 billion worth of marijuana, surpassing last year’s total sales of $1.7 billion and putting it on track to clear $2 billion for the first time in history.

With national sales from the first three quarters surpassing 2019 records, data firm New Frontier now predicts American marijuana sales to hit $20 billion by New Year’s Eve and $41 billion by 2025.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

