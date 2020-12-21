https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/house-democrats-subpoena-finances/2020/12/21/id/1002564

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will continue its pursuit of President Donald Trump’s financial records by reissuing a subpoena in 2021, Politico reports.

House Counsel Douglas Letter noted the committee’s intention in a federal court filing Monday.

House Democrats have been after the president’s financial documents from his accounting firm Mazars USA since early 2019. Their efforts have been held up in the court system. The Supreme Court reviewed the case and determined the lower courts had failed to scrutinize the subpoena close enough and sent it back down for further review.

But as the president prepares to leave office and the congressional session winds down, the House doesn’t plan to back off from obtaining the records.

“If this case has not been resolved before the end of this Congress, the Chairwoman will reissue the subpoena to Mazars at the start of the next Congress,” Letter wrote to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. “It remains critically important that the Oversight Committee — and the House more broadly — be able to secure prompt subpoena enforcement without the risk that investigative subjects will thwart its efforts through litigation delay.”

According to Politico, Democrats argue the documents are needed for possible ethics reform legislation that may be considered in the next Congress. Republicans oppose the request, calling it a political attack on the president.

