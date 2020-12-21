https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-relief-government-funding-package-congress-8d6b102f-09fd-4e6d-8ebf-2914194d8732.html
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill . Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
The House on Monday passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill along with a $1.4 trillion government funding bill.
Why it matters: The deal, which is expected to pass the Senate and be signed by President Trump, will deliver desperately needed aid to struggling Americans and businesses following months of gridlock on Capitol Hill.
- The bill’s passage comes before many of the existing coronavirus relief measures are set to expire on January 1. It also staves off a government shutdown.
The big picture: While the plan is roughly half the size of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act Congress passed in March, it is still one of the most expensive rescue packages in modern history.
- Democratic leaders — who backed down significantly from their previous positions say they view this deal as a “down payment” — something to tide Americans over until Joe Biden takes office and they can pass additional stimulus.
- But some lawmakers, including progressives, are skeptical Biden will be able to do this as easily as Democrats are projecting — especially given many Republicans have resumed their posture as deficit hawks now that Trump is on his way out, and vaccines are being distributed across the country.
