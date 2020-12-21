https://www.theepochtimes.com/house-passes-900-billion-stimulus-bill_3628283.html

The House of Representatives passed a more than $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill on Monday following months of negotiations.

The bill, passed in the House by a 359-53 vote, is expected to be overwhelmingly approved by the Senate and be forwarded to President Donald Trump to sign to avoid a government shutdown, because federal funding will expire at midnight.

The relief package includes a one-week stop-gap spending bill, which would allow time to process both the $1.4 trillion annual spending package and the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package—a total of $2.3 billion.

The legislation of more more than 5,500 pages (pdf) includes a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, and the same amount for children. It would also provide enhanced unemployment insurance benefits of $300 per week. The package also sets aside some $25 billion in rental assistance, and extends a ban on evictions that was due to expire by the end of January 2021.

The bill also includes subsidies for businesses, restaurants, theaters, as well as money for schools and healthcare providers.

“This deal is not everything I want—not by a long shot,” said Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (R-Mass.). “The choice before us is simple. It’s about whether we help families or not. It’s about whether we help small businesses and restaurants or not. It’s about whether we boost (food stamp) benefits and strengthen anti-hunger programs or not. And whether we help those dealing with a job loss or not. To me, this is not a tough call.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a key White House negotiator, said on CNBC Monday morning that the direct payments would begin arriving in bank accounts next week.

In particular, the bill provides $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with payments phased out for higher incomes. An additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child, similar to the last round of relief payments in the spring.

Meanwhile, the $300 per week unemployment insurance benefit was half the supplemental federal unemployment benefit provided under the $1.8 billion CARES Act in March. That more generous benefit and would be limited to 11 weeks instead of 16 weeks. The direct $600 stimulus payment was also half the March payment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

