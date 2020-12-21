https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/21/hypocrite-dr-birx-traveled-over-thanksgiving-after-telling-americans-not-to-n1221564
About The Author
Related Posts
DISGUSTING: Andrew Cuomo Pens Book About How He 'Took Charge' During COVID-19 Pandemic
August 19, 2020
Undoing Trump Immigration Policies Won't Be Easy for Biden
November 29, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy