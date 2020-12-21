https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/not-impressed-ms-powell-retracts-nothing-lin-wood-responds-dominion-voting-machines-threats-sidney-powell/

On Friday Dominion Voting Systems sent a threatening letter to Attorney Sidney Powell demanding a retraction of her “defamatory” accusations.

Dominion is very upset with the allegations that the Dominion machines were flipping ballots from Trump to Biden something that was proven in court last week!

And there are at least five videos of voting machine companies flipping votes from Trump to Biden on live TV on election night.

This has never been explained.

On Sunday night Attorney Lin Wood responded to Dominion Voting Machines.

Lin Wood: “I am not impressed. Ms. Powell retracts nothing.”

This ought to get REAL interesting when they call in Dominion Antifa hack Eric Coomer in to testify!

