Washington D.C. doesn’t do anything without a reason. Those reasons are generally very bad with so few exceptions they stand out as remarkable, but in the feeble minds of legislators and bureaucrats they’re justified to do what they’re doing. Sometimes, they actually know the consequences of their actions but more often than not they’re simply going down the road of an agenda sent to them by their superiors.

Yesterday’s “monumental” coronavirus stimulus package agreement was about as underwhelming as it could possibly be. Yes, to many American families $600 is a major boost, but for others who have been suffering through months of lockdowns and who are no longer able to pay for literally anything, the $600 won’t get them caught up on the debt they accumulated over the summer, let alone moving forward.

We’re at a terrible crossroad in American history, one where there are two distinct options with passionate pushback against both. On one hand, we have the logical solution when faced with a disease that is so feeble, the vast majority have to be tested to even know if they’re sick. That solution takes into account the extremely high recovery rate for people under the age of 50 (some say 60) and realizes the tremendous harm of the lockdowns are far greater than the toll of the disease itself. To these people, we need to open up the economy, let businesses do as businesses do, and put people back to work earning their way back to stability and prosperity.

The other side wants to live in fear of the disease to the point of literally killing the economy, the future, and people themselves. Hey, the disease is scary because CNN and Joe Biden and Facebook and any leftist who is in front of a camera says it is. If you say otherwise you need to present your medical degree for inspection. If you don’t have one, nobody will listen to you. If you do have one and you’re speaking the truth about the disease, you will be fired and your license will be revoked. They have a fear narrative to sell and nothing is going to get in the way of it.

If, as appears to be the case, this second option prevails and the nation is locked down into perpetuity, that means one thing and one thing only: Mandated government dependency. You will not be able to make a living, therefore you must rely on government to take care of you.

If you are able to weather the storm with savings and other unaffected revenue, they have plans for you as well. COVID-19 vaccine compliance will be pushed on all. I know many have said it’s tantamount to the “Mark of the Beast” because many are already talking about proof of vaccination in order to travel, go to school, go to work, and do pretty much anything, but I’m hesitant to invoke that yet. For now, we know they’re pushing it hard and we need to monitor it for further oddities.

All of this leads back to the wimpy stimulus package and what it means to the future. It’s a setup. Of this I am almost certain. We know most politicians are blind to the plight of us plebes, but they’re not so stupid as to think a $600 stimulus does anything other than buy us a week or two. They know the people will demand more, and they’re prepared to give us more as long as we’re compliant with two things. We already mentioned the vaccine. But perhaps more deadly is the notion that they will claim the need to enter us into a new state of dependency that requires drastic changes to the way our economy works.

We may be witnessing the birth of Modern Monetary Theory as the prevailing concept for the U.S. and world economies, and that should terrify anyone who values freedom.

With Modern Monetary Theory, the government literally prints its way into solving problems. Money is generated to match the need, not the value of the economy. It’s the path to hyperinflation. It’s the end of the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency or the standard for buying and selling oil. It represents the rise of the Euro and the Yuan. It may even usher in a forced shift to cryptocurrency as the only acceptable model, but one that is only allowable when controlled by a government body. That government body will not be the U.S. Treasury. It will likely be the World Bank or the United Nations itself.

Many of you at this point will scream “CONSPIRACY THEORY” and you would be absolutely correct. It is a theory, and there’s definitely a conspiracy at play. Nobody but God knows where this will all lead, but the writing appears to be on the wall for a catastrophic change in our economic systems. That change is the sudden insertion of what the World Economic Forum calls “The Great Reset.”

For those who do not know what that is, let’s first establish one fact. It’s not a conspiracy theory at all. That component of this diabolical plan is confirmed and already in the works. They have explained how “building back better” is possible through changing everything to a Neo-Marxist ideology that includes open borders, forced vaccinations, and a world economy based on the tenets of the Green New Deal. And, amazingly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This is the direction we’re heading as a nation and as a world. It started with COVID-19 in practice but it has been planned for much longer than that. This stimulus package may be the setup that lures tens of millions of Americans into accepting the benevolence of huge government when they dangle higher numbers in front of us, numbers that can only be achieved when we no longer fear printing trillions of dollars in welfare every month. And these numbers can only be made possible through Modern Monetary Theory.

But it’s not set in stone. We still have ways out of this. First and foremost, we can block much of what is coming with a righteous reelection of President Trump. Whether he wins or not, we MUST stand strong against these lockdowns and proclaim with the loudest voices possible that we are a free people who will not live in fear. It’s a question of whether we, as patriots, are actually willing to fight the good fight for freedom.

We’re at the point in American history where our actions as a people will determine if the United States still exists in five years. That’s not me being dramatic. That’s a realistic explanation of the stakes we’re facing in the fight before us.

