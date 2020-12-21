https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/ivanka-trump-delays-georgia-campaign-event-appearances/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Ivanka Trump announced Monday that she will postpone scheduled appearances for Georgia Senate campaign events because of the expected COVID-19 relief package vote in Congress, the Hill reported.

“Excited to be in Fulton City, GA this AM for an Early Voting event [email protected] & @Perduesenate! Due to the COVID relief vote today, we’ll be postponing the rest of today’s events,” President Donald Trump’s daughter tweeted.

Excited to be in Fulton Cty, GA this AM for an Early Voting event w @KLoeffler & @Perduesenate! Due to the COVID relief vote today, we’ll be postponing the rest of today’s events. We must focus on what’s most important- support for hard working Americans. Relief is on the way! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 21, 2020

Trump’s daughter and incumbent Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler planned to be in a Monday campaign rally in Walton County and go to Suwanee, the Hill reported. The senators changed their plans and are expected to be in Washington D.C. to vote on Congress’ COVID-19 relief bill.

Senate leaders announced Sunday that congressional leaders had reached a deal on a COVID-19 relief package. The compromise prevailed over numerous stalemates regarding the Federal Reserve’s lending powers and direct money payments to Americans, the leaders said.

A Georgia GOP spokesperson said the campaign rally will still happen despite Trump, Loeffler and Perdue’s change of plans, the Walton Tribune reported.

Loeffler and Perdue are competing against Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff respectively for Georgia’s senate seats. The two races on Jan. 5 determines what political party controls the Senate.

Donald Trump Jr. campaigned in Georgia last weekend and the president will campaign for the Republican senators on Jan. 4, the Hill reported.

President-elect Joe Biden, Democratic Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned for Warnock and Ossoff last week, The Hill reported. Sen. Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect, also changed her plans to campaign in the Peach State on Monday.

Harris called off an event in Suwanee and plans to campaign for Warnock and Ossoff in Columbus, The Hill reported. Polls show the race is close between the candidates.

Perdue leads Warnock by 1.6 points in polls, according to Real Clear Politics aggregate. Loeffler leads Warnock by .8 in the polls, another Real Clear Politics aggregate says.

The Georgia Republican Party and the Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

