Jake Tapper might head the list of journalists who have become most imbalanced with the election of Joe Biden. The once stable and relatively objective journalist became far less so in 2020, and in recent weeks he has wandered well off the reservation.

As just the latest example of this loss of focus here we get Jake as he gets into a snit over the fact that some GOP lawmakers were receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Watching the vaccination of politicians who have done more to help the virus spread instead of containing it pic.twitter.com/h7cfJkKL7f — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2020

That’s same Grade-A snark from Jake, resorting to a gif from ”Bowfinger”. However the ridiculous stance he takes displays how the press is just in a position of alswys being outraged. Those who refuse to take the vaccine are a social threat; our lax leaders should take the vaccine to show the public how safe it is; any leaders we do not like who get the vaccine will be ridiculed.

It is getting predictable how distempered journalists are anymore.

You’re pathetic Tapper. A month ago you were screeching like every other leftist that ‘Trump wants to inject with cooties!’ And now? ‘You aren’t a patriot if you don’t take the government jab!’ LOL, it’s all so goddamn cute. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) December 21, 2020

This is a bad tweet. We want them to get vaccinated! We want people who listen to them to be encouraged to get vaccinated! We want EVERYONE to get vaccinated! Don’t politicize the vaccine — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) December 19, 2020

Too late – it is all the press knows how to do.

There is probably good cause behind this sour attitude regarding those getting a vaccine on December 20, 2020.

Remember when the media “fact checked” the President saying it wasn’t remotely possible for a vaccine to be available this year? Seems like maybe journos should be restricted from getting vaccinated until May or August next year when it’s possible for a vaccine to exist — Rev. Dr. Retvrned Washington PhD (@RetvrnedW) December 19, 2020

I feel the same way about news networks that continually mocked the idea we’d even have a vaccine this soon. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2020

Watching journalists who get pissy because they mocked the administration predicting the vaccine by year’s end – SAME. https://t.co/5hThNuqUAm — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) December 21, 2020

Then there is the point of other, approved politicians who received the vaccination instead of healthcare workers.

WTF is AOC getting a vaccine for. She’s young and healthy. — Denise (@neeceetx) December 21, 2020

Good call out on AOC and Pelosi. 2 more non essential employees never existed. — Kel (@Kel11413899) December 21, 2020

C’mon, you cannot call them non-essential, after they spent weeks blocking the stimulus package!

Many in Tapper’s timeline have taken this position–

they’ve done nothing to stop the spread of this disease or help out anyone who’s lost their job.@TheLeadCNN @CNN @AOC @SenSanders @ninaturner — Sergei Riddell (@SFRinDC) December 20, 2020

So to summarize – the administration that pushed to get two vaccines onto the marketplace before year’s end ”did nothing”, while the journalists who uniformly mocked and ridiculed the President over his proposal are today regarded as the smart minds.

Meanwhile the journos are today acting snarky about politicians getting the vaccine that they demanded be created, and when a week or so back they called for our leaders to get the shot to show the public it is safe are now derided for doing specifically what the press called for.

Damned if they do, damned if they don’t, eh Jake — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) December 20, 2020

It will ever be the case with our media. After we listened to numerous voices tell us anyone not taking the vaccine should be ostracized these same experts are now decrying those who are receiving the shot.

When the press ever settles on a position let us know – so we can note when they take the opposite position tomorrow.

