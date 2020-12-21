https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-gets-covid-19-vaccine-awkwardly-mumbles-jill-loves-shots-many-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden on Monday received his first does of the Covid-19 vaccine by a nurse practitioner at ChristianaCare hospital in Delaware.

Biden thanked the scientists and frontline workers and begrudgingly gave the Trump Administration “some credit” for Operation Warp Speed.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about,” Biden said after previously trashing Trump and casting doubt on the safety of a vaccine.

Then things got awkward.

Biden looked over at his handler wife Jill and said she “loves shots” – “I know. I’ve had so many.”

WATCH:

Biden gets the vaccine: ‘We owe these folks an awful lot … People should be prepared, when it’s available, to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about’ pic.twitter.com/UnjUWJUuSP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 21, 2020

