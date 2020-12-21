https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/12/20/biden-press-secretary-he-wont-discuss-the-probe-into-hunter-with-attorney-gener-n2581867

Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday reaffirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s position that an “independent investigation” into Hunter Biden’s tax issues will take place with the incoming attorney general, once he or she is appointed.

“Does the President-elect Biden believe that the investigation of his son, Hunter, on tax issues, does he believe that’s a legitimate investigation?” Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked.

The question comes after the president-elect told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that he’s “not concerned about any accusations” made against Hunter. Biden said he believes those allegations are made “to get to me.” He went on to describe Republicans’ politicization of the investigation as “foul play.”

The incoming press secretary said Hunter was being used as a political pawn. Despite that, Psaki said the president-elect made clear he would work with Republicans and Democrats alike to get things done on behalf of the American people.

“That was actually the question,” she explained. “To his credit, through the course of the question, he said that regardless of the attacks on his family at times, he would do what’s right for the American people.”

Psaki said Biden is still contemplating who to nominate for attorney general but said it will be someone of the “highest integrity.” He or she will be given the room to conduct “whatever investigations that are happening at the Department of Justice.”

“And that’s how it should be,” Psaki said.

“Let me pursue that with you a little further, Jen,” Wallace continued. “There’s concern among Republicans as to whether or not President Biden is going to stop the investigation of his son. So a couple of things here: does he promise to let David Weiss, who is the U.S. attorney in Delaware, who is currently conducting the investigation of Hunter Biden, does he promise to allow him to finish the job? And what does he think of President Trump potentially appointing a special counsel to conduct an independent investigation into Hunter Biden?”

“He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates,” Psaki responded. “He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role and he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general. It will be up to the purview of a future attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation.”

According to Psaki, no promises can be made about U.S. Attorney David Weiss staying on to finish an investigation into Hunter Biden because it’s a “personnel decision” that is further down the road. She reiterated the Biden Team’s stance that the Department of Justice would be run independently with the attorney general at the top.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for months after allegedly failing to report roughly $400,000 in income that he received from being on the board of Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian gas company. Last week was the first we heard of the investigation.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

