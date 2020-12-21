https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/21/kevin-mccarthy-fbi-briefing-made-it-crystal-clear-that-eric-swalwell-should-no-longer-be-on-the-intel-committee/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who was part of a private briefing by the FBI, says after this briefing it’s now “crystal clear” that Dem. Eric Swalwell “should no longer be on the Intel Committee”:

According to Rep. Swalwell, it was just Nancy Pelosi and himself at the briefing:

Nancy, the facts will become public sooner or later. It’s time to act:

Rep. McCarthy added, “Anyone who heard what we both heard should never allow him to continue serving on the Intel Committee”:

PICK LITERALLY ANYONE ELSE:

