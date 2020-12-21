https://www.theepochtimes.com/kilauea-volcano-erupts-on-hawaiis-big-island_3627233.html

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from the United States Geological Survey, followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano’s south flank.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 located beneath Kīlauea Volcano’s south flank at 10:36 pm local time, according to the advisory.

The eruption was reported at the Halemaumau Crater of the Kilauea Volcano, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said on Twitter early on Monday, requesting residents to stay indoors.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports an eruption at the Halemaumau Crater of the Kilauea Volcano. Trade winds will push any embedded ash toward the Southwest. Fallout is likely in the Kau District in Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View. Stay indoors to avoid Exposu — COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) December 21, 2020

“Trade winds will push any embedded ash toward the Southwest. Fallout is likely in the Kau District in Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View,” the tweet added.

The eruption started with multiple fissures opening on the walls of Halemaumau crater, USGS said.

A picture from the USGS showed Kilauea’s summit illuminated by the hot lava with a plume of steam and gas bursting out of the volcano.

Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, on Dec. 20, 2020, in this still image taken from a social media video. (EPICLAVA via Reuters)

Lava erupts from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on Dec. 21, 2020 in this still image taken from a social media video. (United States Geological Survey (USGS) /via Reuters)

By Aishwarya Nair and Derek Francis.

