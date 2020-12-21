https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/kilauea-volcano-erupts-prompts-warnings-hawaiians/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Kilauea volcano located on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted late Sunday night local time, prompting the state’s Civil Defense Agency to issue a warning asking residents to stay indoors.

The COH reported an eruption at the volcano’s Halemaumau crater, located at the top of the volcano inside the much larger Kilauea crater. “Trade winds will push any embedded ash toward the Southwest,” the COH tweeted. “Fallout is likely in the Kau District in Wood Valley, Pahala, Naaleu and Ocean View. Stay indoors to avoid Exposu[re].”

Shortly after the eruption was reported, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake also struck the area. The U.S. Geological Survey said that “significant damage to buildings or structures is not expected.” Kilauea’s southern flank, where the earthquake occurred, has experienced more than 30 magnitude 4 or greater earthquakes since 2000, typically as a result of “abrupt motion of the volcano’s south flank, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust.”

