https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/21/kimberly-klacik-has-got-a-message-for-all-the-people-who-are-upset-over-a-tweet-that-she-will-not-delete-photo/

We thought Kimberly Klacik had some pretty interesting and important things to say when she was running for Congress as a GOP candidate in Baltimore.

And then the election ended and she lost and things took a turn for the weird.

About a month ago, she was channeling Stacey Abrams:

Great thread.. I know my race was stolen from me. @GovLarryHogan helped my opponent @Mfume4Congress. I will do whatever it takes to prove it. It would be nice if @DanRodricks & friends did a little journalism instead of bashing me for working so hard & raising money. https://t.co/Chm4wYTb8N — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) November 21, 2020

Not a great look, Kim.

Nor is this from over the weekend:

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife is Chinese. I just post facts. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 20, 2020

Mitch McConnell’s wife is Chinese. I just post facts. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 20, 2020

Eric Swalwell’s ex girlfriend is Chinese. I just post facts. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 20, 2020

The Coronavirus is from China. I just post facts. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 20, 2020

Just the facts, ma’am. Wait, what?

I made so many people mad tonight on twitter that I don’t actually care about. It happens. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 20, 2020

Was that her goal?

Pointing out someone is Chinese isn’t racist. Pointing out I am black isn’t racist. If you believe so, pls check a dictionary. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 20, 2020

Yeah, but she wasn’t just pointing out that these women are Chinese for the hell of it, was she? Lumping Priscilla Chan and Elaine Chao in with Fang Fang is deliberately disingenuous and dog-whistle-y.

But for what it’s worth, Klacik’s not apologizing for any of it:

Me watching people get upset over a tweet that I will not delete 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/70VKA2wDCH — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 20, 2020

And that’s her prerogative.

But it’s also others’ prerogative to call her out for this crap.

Not upset, disappointed. — Richard Duchaussee (@rduchaussee) December 20, 2020

After all, who needs the support of Mitch McConnell in congressional races when TPUSA needs money cannon girls. https://t.co/RY8d7ohSO9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2020

Me watching you get blown out. Twice. pic.twitter.com/17exs3XbQE — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) December 20, 2020

Doubling down is not a good move here, and you probably just tanked your career. https://t.co/9iralx0Nk7 — Maggie 🐊 (@LibertyAnders) December 21, 2020

Us watching your political career go down the drain. pic.twitter.com/VP3DlMvAsp — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 20, 2020

Those sunglasses will come in handy as you watch everyone who amplified you ride off into the sunset. ✌️ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 20, 2020

Happy trails, Kimberly Klacik.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

