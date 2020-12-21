https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/los-angeles-schools-remote-learning-pandemic/2020/12/21/id/1002615

Students will not return to campuses located in the Los Angeles Unified School District when the spring semester begins Jan. 11, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Superintendent Austin Beutner issued a statement Monday about school closures. He did not provide a timetable for schools to reopen as he discussed the rising number of virus cases.

“It will not be possible for us to reopen school campuses by the time next semester starts on Jan. 11,” Beutner said in a Monday pre-recorded briefing. “We’ll remain in online-only mode until community health conditions improve significantly.”

He noted 10% of students coming in to school-based campus coronavirus testing sites are positive for the virus.

“The most recent data from our testing program is alarming,” Beutner said. “Over the past week, 5% of adults — who did not report any exposure or symptoms — tested positive, and close to 10% of children.”

He pointed out, “1 in 10 children being tested at schools show no symptoms but have the virus. It’s clear we’re a long way from reopening schools with the level of virus this high.”

According to the newspaper, the teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, already signaled there will no full campus reopenings in January. A union spokesperson said there will not be a reopening until the union approves one.

L.A. Unified’s decision is in line with those of other large urban school systems in the area, according to the Times.

