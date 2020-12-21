https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftist-actor-george-takei-hopes-gop-sen-marco-rubio-gets-allergic-reaction-from-covid-19-vaccine-and-backlash-hits-quickly

Far-left actor George Takei — known the world over for his iconic role as Mr. Sulu on the “Star Trek” TV series — said he hopes Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio gets an allergic reaction from his recent COVID-19 vaccine.

“There are very, very few instances of known allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, but Marco Rubio has always thought of himself as one in a million so there’s still hope,” Takei tweeted Sunday.

How did folks respond?

As you might guess, Takei — a major left-wing social media force nowadays — has plenty of fans who concurred with his brutal tweet about Rubio. But not everybody felt similarly.

“This is psychotic,” editor Bethany S. Mandel commented. “We want everyone to take this vaccine and be in good health, especially those who are setting the right example by getting it. That includes @marcorubio. Seriously, seek help because this is not a normal reaction to seeing someone get a vaccine.”

Others agreed:

“Sir, with respect, you are better than this,” one commenter replied.

“Disgusting! Your hate has made you a very ugly and disgusting human being,” another user noted.

“Is asshole on your resume?” another user asked.

“Man, you people are terrible at the whole unity and healing stuff,” yet another commenter wrote.

“That’s vile, George. Be ashamed,” another user declared.

Takei was taken to task in 2017 for claiming that then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) received justice at the hands of the universe when he was shot and bashed earlier that year for likening President Donald Trump to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Here’s Takei in his better days as Mr. Sulu on the “Star Trek” TV series:







Star Trek – A Pattern



youtu.be



Anything else?

Rubio along with fellow GOP U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) were criticized by opponents in the media and in Hollywood for getting the vaccine early — despite Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician, having urged members to make vaccination appointments, Politico reported. The outlet added that next in line will be “continuity-essential staff members” — likely campus police officers and other essential workers who keep the Capitol running amid the pandemic.

That didn’t stop Ana Navarro-Cardenas from expressing her disdain:

With that, Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire appeared to hit back at Navarro-Cardenas — and with some sarcastic gusto:

What’s good for the goose, as they say.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

