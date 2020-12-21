https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-restaurants-strike-back-cuomo-dining-ban

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned indoor dining at New York City restaurants that could foretell a dark winter for one of the city’s top industries.

The indoor ban is the second of the year, with at least half of the city’s restaurants in danger of closing as temperatures plunge and snowstorms deter patrons dining outdoors.

Restaurants are furious with Cuomo’s latest decision because only 1.3% of coronavirus cases originated from eateries over the last three months.

“This is insane,” said Yann de Rochefort, founder of the tapas chain Boqueria. “They are basically shutting down industry and throwing thousands of people out of work because restaurants were linked to 1.4 percent of cases? It is criminal.”

Restaurant operators will only take so much pain as many have already shuttered operations, and others are at risk of losing everything. Festering under the surface is revolt as restaurateurs call for a city-wide permanent ban on Cuomo eating at their establishments, according to The Coney Island Blog.

“He can eat at some sh—- roadside diner outside of Albany but he will not be served anywhere in New York City, known universally as the world’s greatest dining destination! If he has to use the restroom he can go pee on my street-corner,” bar owner Larry Baird told the blog.

Members of a Facebook group called “NYC Restaurant Open,” which are mainly restaurant and bar owners from the city, support the Cuomo ban.

“He should be banned from every restaurant bar etc he’s a scumbag f**k you coumo and di blasio,” one group member said.

Another member said: “I kind of had this thought as well if i was an owner of a restaurant in nyc after everything if he came in i would turn his ass away as well. which ever restaurants are vowing this they deserve the utmost respect.”

“Completely schizophrenic behavior,” someone said. “How are they coming up with these rules is beyond any logical reasoning.”

Since the pandemic began, more than a thousand restaurants in the city have already closed.

A revolt is already underway against the government – some Americans no longer support draconian coronavirus measures to mitigate the virus’s spread that ultimately decimate small businesses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

