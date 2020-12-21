https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/21/literally-no-nikole-hannah-jones-claims-school-choice-literally-stymies-integration-and-hooboy-look-at-that-ratio/
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden again tells Pennsylvanians he never said he'd ban fracking (maybe Joe can discuss with Lady Gaga tonight)
November 2, 2020
'REEEE! He's the f**king enemy!' George Conway praises ACB calling her qualified for SCOTUS and the Left lose their MINDS
September 27, 2020
'Facts matter': Ted Cruz breaks out the puppets and crayons to SCHOOL Alyssa Milano in back and forth about Dems blocking COVID relief
November 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy