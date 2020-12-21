https://newsthud.com/maxine-waters-we-missed-our-opportunity-to-impeach-him-for-treason-ny-can-make-up-for-it/

Monday, California Democrat Maxine Waters tweeted “On my 3/2017 pinned tweet one can see Manafort, Flynn, Stone, all of whom have been pardoned & more of them to come. They know the criminal & illegal relationship btw Trump & Putin! They’re part of it!”

“We missed our opportunity to impeach him for treason. NY can make up for it!” she added.

This is the pinned tweet she was referring to.

Waters added in a separate tweet “Take a look at my pinned tweet, 3/16/2017! I tweeted the faces of the Kremlin Klan! My tweets continue to reveal the dangers of Trump & his love of Putin! The Prez is LYING about China to protect Putin! Yes, Putin is responsible for the cyber attack!”

