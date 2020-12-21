https://www.oann.com/majority-of-u-s-house-votes-to-pass-covid-aid-government-funding-bill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=majority-of-u-s-house-votes-to-pass-covid-aid-government-funding-bill

December 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to pass a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill, which is attached to federal agency spending needed to avert a government shutdown at midnight when existing money expires.

With the bill headed toward House passage, it would next be considered by the Senate, which is standing by in what is expected to be an overhwelming vote of approval.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan)

