A majority of voters believe that nonessential government services should face the same closures as do local businesses during COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

When asked, 55% of voters agreed that “when local businesses are required to close during lockdowns … all non-essential government agencies [should] be closed as well.” Just 24% disagreed.

Closures of small businesses have been among the most contentious aspects of the COVID-19 crisis, as many state governors and local authorities have over the course of the year ordered the shuttering of what they declare “nonessential” businesses and establishments, sometimes for weeks or months on end.

