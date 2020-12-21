https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531201-mcconnell-vows-to-hold-votes-on-bidens-cabinet-picks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Surprise medical bill prevention included in year-end legislative package Congress to pass deal with 0 stimulus checks MORE (R-Ky.) is pledging to hold votes on President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill Congress to approve .375 billion for border wall in 2021 MORE‘s Cabinet picks if Republicans retain control of the chamber’s majority next year.

McConnell, in an interview with former adviser Scott Jennings that was published Monday, predicted that Republicans would be more receptive to Biden’s nominees than Democrats were to President Trump Donald TrumpTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Congress passes one-day stopgap bill ahead of shutdown deadline What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill MORE‘s in 2017.

They “aren’t all going to pass on a voice vote, and they aren’t all going to make it, but I will put them on the floor,” McConnell said.

He added that he would treat Biden “a hell of a lot better than [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerWhy AOC should be next to lead the DNC Senators reach deal on Fed powers, setting stage for coronavirus relief passage Coronavirus relief deal hinges on talks over Fed lending powers MORE [D-N.Y.] ever treated Donald Trump.”

Which party will control the Senate next year will be decided by two runoff elections in Georgia scheduled for Jan. 5.

The GOP leader hasn’t said how many of Biden’s Cabinet picks he would let get through on the first day of the new administration.

Asked last week about Biden’s Cabinet hours after he publicly congratulated the former vice president for winning the White House, McConnell demurred.

“Well, look, our first job here is to try to finish up this session with this administration, and we’ll have plenty of time to talk about the way forward,” McConnell told reporters.

McConnell and Biden have a decades-long relationship that includes cutting deals during the Obama administration.

McConnell offered praise for Biden when he acknowledged his victory on the floor — weeks after the presidential race was called — noting that he was “no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

Republicans were frustrated in 2017 when Democrats agreed to let only two of Trump’s Cabinet picks be confirmed on day one of his administration, compared with six for then-President Obama and seven for then-President George W. Bush. By Feb. 10, he had seven confirmed, compared with Obama’s 12 and Bush’s 14, which was his entire Cabinet.

Democrats are calling on Republicans to start holding confirmation hearings for Biden’s picks early next year before the inauguration so that the Senate could be ready to confirm some of the picks on Biden’s first day.

Two picks in particular have drawn GOP backlash so far: Neera Tanden Neera TandenBarrasso: Biden nominees will have to ‘run the gauntlet’ if GOP controls Senate House GOP raise concerns over Biden’s top Cabinet nominees Asian lawmakers set sights on Biden’s Labor secretary pick MORE to be White House Office of Management and Budget director and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraCHC urges Biden to choose Latinos to head Education Department, SBA: report Google hit with another antitrust lawsuit by states Pressley urges Newsom to appoint a Black woman to Harris’s seat MORE, who was nominated for secretary of Health and Human Services. Others such as Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinThe ‘Biden Team’ is risk-averse, but capable and ready Biden’s cabinet is built for comfort, not speed The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – US inoculations begin; state electors certify Biden; Barr is out MORE for the Pentagon, Tony Blinken for secretary of State and Janet Yellen Janet Louise YellenRepeating past mistakes could mean lights out for many Americans Fight over Federal Reserve powers holding up year-end deal Joe Biden’s looming disaster MORE for Treasury secretary have gotten early signs of GOP support.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneCongress passes one-day stopgap bill ahead of shutdown deadline Negotiators resolve last-minute issues as COVID-relief bill moves toward finish line Congress clinches sweeping deal on coronavirus relief, government funding MORE (R-S.D.), McConnell’s No. 2, stopped short of vowing that every nominee would get a vote on the Senate floor but predicted Republicans would be open to nominees within the “mainstream.”

“If they said nominees that are in the mainstream, you know, every president deserves to populate this administration with people he’d like to have there. And unless they’re unqualified or have some ethical issue or something like that, my assumption is that they’ll get a fair hearing here and presumably a vote,” he told reporters on Monday.

He added that Republicans, if they control the Senate, would likely focus on confirming national security-related positions first.

“My guess is that there would be an attempt, particularly for national security appointments, to move those quickly to make sure there’s no lapse there. And so when we come back in and our members are sworn in early January before the presidential inaugural, we’ll have time for committees to do their work and for the process to get underway,” he said.

