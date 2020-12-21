http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mGW1bNGo8fQ/

Several members of Congress are taking to social media to complain about the handful of hours they have to read the 5,593-page spending bill.

Early Monday afternoon, the behemoth piece of legislation was uploaded, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scheduled a vote for the evening.

“5600 pages. Votes allegedly in 6 hours,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) wrote on Twitter about the $2.3 trillion bill.

5600 pages. Votes allegedly in 6 hours. Neither Democrats nor Republicans should vote for this nonsense. There should be bipartisan rejection of this absurdity. #StandUpForAmerica — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 21, 2020

“Neither Democrats nor Republicans should vote for this nonsense. There should be bipartisan rejection of this absurdity,” he added.

“Sorry, Speaker Pelosi,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) said. “I actually like to read legislation before I cast my vote,” he wrote, adding it would take more than six hours to read the bill.

Sorry, @SpeakerPelosi. I actually like to read legislation before I cast my vote. At 5,593 pages, this bill is going to take me more time than the 6 hours Congress has been given to read it. This is utterly irresponsible! — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) December 21, 2020

“This is utterly irresponsible!” Green wrote.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he would oppose the “deficit busting” spending bill:

Deficit busting bill will be 5,593 pages! If 250 words per page, then that’s 1,398,250 words If Congresspeople read at the American average of 300 words/min (a big assumption) then a Congressperson might read this in 4,660 minutes or 77.68 hours! (if no rest breaks) — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 21, 2020

“I will oppose this new debt, and I will continue to sound the alarm until we change our course here in Congress,” he wrote.

Paul speculated it could take more than 77 hours to read it completely.

The release of the text was delayed by several hours due to “computer errors,” Breitbart News previously reported.

“Just another bill we have to pass before the American people discover all the goodies that special interests jammed into it over the past week,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said:

We still don’t have text yet for this massive spending bill, and we’ll likely be expected to vote on it later today. Just another bill we have to pass before the American people discover all the goodies that special interests jammed into it over the past week. https://t.co/l2A6ygSEPF — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 21, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Americans “deserve better” than the process:

It’s not good enough to hear about what’s in the bill. Members of Congress need to see & read the bills we are expected to vote on. I know it’s “controversial” & I get in trouble for sharing things like this, but the people of this country deserve to know. They deserve better. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 21, 2020

“It’s not good enough to hear about what’s in the bill,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

“Members of Congress need to see & read the bills we are expected to vote on. I know it’s ‘controversial’ & I get in trouble for sharing things like this, but the people of this country deserve to know. They deserve better,” she said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

