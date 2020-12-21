https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/21/memory-holed-vox-deletes-tweets-about-mask-wearing-from-march/

For every viral video you see of people losing their minds when they see a person in a public place without a mask, remember that the powers that be once told us specifically not to wear masks:

Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2020

And be sure to get out and enjoy those Lunar New Year celebrations by packing into Chinese restaurants, or maybe catch a movie. To his credit, Rep. Eric Swalwell hasn’t deleted the tweet but rather updated it a month later, making sure to place the blame squarely on the surgeon general (and certainly not China):

I regret listening to the @Surgeon_General and posting this. We all need to wear masks if we go out. https://t.co/RMjWRxTequ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 3, 2020

We guess we have to give some credit to Vox for at least notifying us that they had deleted a couple of tweets on mask-wearing from the same time.

We’ve deleted two tweets from March about mask-wearing. Though we replied with an update when CDC guidance changed to recommend masks, recent replies suggest the time frame of the update was unclear. To ensure current public health guidance is clear, we deleted the tweets. — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 21, 2020

Everyone should delete old tweets. Tweets are ephemera. But don’t make lame excuses. https://t.co/it38nyUSEu — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 21, 2020

The erosion of accountability. — Die for the Dow (@DieForTheDow) December 21, 2020

Cancelled — Michael (@bequietmike) December 21, 2020

Double plus good of you. Big Brother is proud. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) December 21, 2020

It never existed. — W. Clayton (@weciv01) December 21, 2020

How long before this tweet gets deleted? — J. Gett, BTC (@jgettbtc) December 21, 2020

What were they? Why did it take so long to mention / correct them? Shouldn’t there be more accountability for your twitter feed? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 21, 2020

Let’s ignore that the tweet deletion is self serving (coincidence, I’m sure). The problem was and continues to be your uncritical analysis and shambollic parroting of talking points when it fits a certain political agenda. You have prioritized being a mouthpiece for power. — Tardigrade in the streets water bear in the sheets (@ManofillRepute) December 21, 2020

Deleting significant tweets is akin to rewriting history. Dr. Ian Lipkin told WaPo that it was unlikely that coronavirus would “reach the level that we annually lose to flu.” Dr. Chiu said: “There’s no need to wear surgical masks.” The Internet remembers everything. — Joel K (@joelnelfelyn) December 21, 2020

We remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci was posing for In Style magazine’s cover and The Hill speculating on him being named “Sexist Man Alive.” (Gov. Andrew Cuomo would certainly contest that.)

We’d hate for the masses to realize nobody knows what they are doing and can keep a solid stance on anything. Before you say it, science didn’t change. — ⭐️👉Mostly peaceful 2nd Amendment Elect🛡⭐️ (@iluvt2a) December 21, 2020

Lol the science hasn’t evolved though, the politics has 🤷🏻‍♀️ — RebeccaJC (@beccreer) December 21, 2020

But science! Oh never mind… — Jay (@dawgs4ever) December 21, 2020

And in short order, you’ll delete this tweet too. pic.twitter.com/vlyYsxnCdu — John Gibbons يلا (@jgibbons1974) December 21, 2020

Only certain public health issues are important I guess. Months of Protests and riots can’t spread a virus so we’re told. pic.twitter.com/wEUiqwQrwh — Oh Holy Knight 🎄🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 21, 2020

In other words you memory-holed them to toe the current party line. — valleyforge (@valleyforge78) December 22, 2020

You deleted your “error” that was made to enforce your editorial bias, now that the editorial bias has changed, you’re going to memory hole your mistakes because you like all media, will never take accountability for your “mistakes” — Public Identity Crisis (@identity_public) December 21, 2020

Hey so what were those tweets and why were they right then and wrong now? Seems like the rest of the conversation. — Jackie Treehorn (@Gidyupz) December 21, 2020

Any chance you’ll delete your account too? Asking for EVERYONE — gox (@boxthegox) December 21, 2020

Related:

‘No masks. No social distancing’: How come ‘Saturday Night Live’ continues to be an essential business in NYC? https://t.co/J5qKfiuInp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 21, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

