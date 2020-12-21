https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/21/memory-holed-vox-deletes-tweets-about-mask-wearing-from-march/

For every viral video you see of people losing their minds when they see a person in a public place without a mask, remember that the powers that be once told us specifically not to wear masks:

And be sure to get out and enjoy those Lunar New Year celebrations by packing into Chinese restaurants, or maybe catch a movie. To his credit, Rep. Eric Swalwell hasn’t deleted the tweet but rather updated it a month later, making sure to place the blame squarely on the surgeon general (and certainly not China):

We guess we have to give some credit to Vox for at least notifying us that they had deleted a couple of tweets on mask-wearing from the same time.

We remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci was posing for In Style magazine’s cover and The Hill speculating on him being named “Sexist Man Alive.” (Gov. Andrew Cuomo would certainly contest that.)

