December 22, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 396 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,325,915 cases and 118,598 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)

