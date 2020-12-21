https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/michigan-secretary-state-website-attacks-gateway-pundit-attorney-matthew-deperno-posting-video-corrupt-election-worker/

On Friday The Gateway Pundit posted video of a Michigan Secretary of State official caught on tape telling election volunteers to count multiple ballots with the very same signatures during an “audit” of votes in rural Antrim County.

Obviously, no rural county is even safe from the voter fraud of the Democrat Party.

We posted the video — There is NO ARGUMENT what was revealed. It is ALL THERE.

President Trump retweeted this amazing report on Sunday.

VIDEO–> MI Sec of State Official Caught On Video Telling Volunteers To Count “Multiple Ballots with the very Same Signature” During “Audit” Of Votes In Antrim County https://t.co/icZoXbklHf via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 18, 2020

This report did not sit well with the Secretary of State in Michigan, a very flawed and controversial leftwing hack named Jocelyn Benson.

Michigan Department of State posted this message on Twitter.

They included no explanation because there is no explanation!

The Michigan Department of State later released this outrageously dishonest statement on the election in Antrim County Michigan.

The Department of state specifically attacked The Gateway Pundit and Attorney Matthew DePerno who revealed the massive voter fraud in Antrim County.

We spoke with Matthew DePerno last night who laughed at the fact that these leftists are so dishonest with their public statements. It truly shows what they think of the people of Michigan. DePerno broke down this garbage statement and pointed out the several inaccuracies and outright false claims.

Matthew DePerno told The Gateway Pundit this is what happens with tyranny. The truth no longer matters – only power.

Here is our discussion with Attorney Matthew DePerno.

