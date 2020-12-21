https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-lindell-election-lawsuits-american-dream/2020/12/21/id/1002635

MyPillow CEO and honorary Minnesota Trump Campaign Chairman Mike Lindell told Newsmax TV on Monday that “everybody’s American dream” is on the line in President Donald Trump’s challenges to the election results, which is why he is helping fund some of the lawsuits.

“Everything is on the line here,” Lindell told “Greg Kelly Reports.” “Everything is on the line: Our freedoms, my American dream that I’ve lived, everybody’s American dream. If you let them steal this, which I 100% know that that’s what went on – this is over 6 million votes that got flipped, over 6 million.

“He won all the states that we’re talking about . . . they’re all getting stolen. And you can’t have the biggest crime in history and just let it go.”

Lindell, 59, who has been open about overcoming his drug addition in a video autobiography: “The Mike Lindell Story: An American Dream,” and memoir, “What Are The Odds: From Crack Addict to CEO,” says the evidence, including roughly 1,000 affidavits filed in connection with the various legal challenge, needs to be publicized.

“They’re sitting out there, all these judges,” Lindell said in reference to many of the lawsuits which have been dismissed on procedural grounds such as standing or “laches,” a legal term used to say a lawsuit was filed too late. “All the judges are not allowing the evidence to be seen. It makes no sense. The whole world is watching. We need to open this up, show the evidence.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

