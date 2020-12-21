https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mick-mulvaney-election-lawsuits-campaign/2020/12/21/id/1002617

President Donald Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the president will “use every tool available to him” to challenge the election results, but noted the legal challenges raised by the campaign so far have been unimpressive.

During a Monday interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Mulvaney discussed the president’s chances of overturning the election results.

Bartiromo asked Mulvaney about the Trump campaign’s filing with the Supreme Court which challenges actions taken by Pennsylvania’s high court. The campaign wants to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases that changed the state’s mail balloting laws immediately before and after this year’s election.

She asked if the suit could be a “potential win for President Trump?”

“Potentially, sure – but I think we’d have to be honest with ourselves, Maria; no one’s been impressed with the results of the legal team up till now,” Mulvaney said. “It’s been run mostly as a PR campaign, it seems, not a serious legal inquiry.”

Mulvaney, who served as Trump’s top aide from January 2019 to March 2020, said he thinks the president will “use every tool available to him.”

He also noted the upcoming Georgia Senate elections, which will determine what party has control of the Senate, will factor in determining how election-related fraud is investigated.

“I think one of the things that not enough folks are talking about, though, is probably the best way at this point for the president to make sure we finally find out what happened in the election in 2020 is to win the Senate in Georgia, because if the Democrats take control of the Senate, there will be no opportunity to do any investigations after Jan. 20,” he said.

