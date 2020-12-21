https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/negativity-product-ufcs-dana-white-rips-media-genius-video/

UFC President Dana White released an epic video blasting the Mainstream Media for their attacks during the pandemic.

“They criticized me for even trying to find a way forward. Because it is easy to criticize from the sidelines.”

Here it is:

As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life. pic.twitter.com/HPMbtojjJx — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The media smeared Dana White. They wanted him to stop UFC like the NBA stopped. They wanted the whole world to stop.

But Dana White wouldn’t.

Dana White found a solution. He found a way to keep his business going and provide jobs for his employees.

Dana White says:

“I didn’t do this so I could make more money, I have plenty of money. I did this so my fighters could make money, so my employees could continue to make a living and feed their families.”

Powerful!

The post “Negativity Is Their Product” – UFC’s Dana White Rips Media In Genius Video appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

